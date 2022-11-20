Tristan Jarry Fully Bounces Back for Penguins with First Shutout of Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins collected their second straight win and Tristan Jarry looks to be back to his old self.

While this may be the second straight win for Tristan Jarry, it’s the first game he looked truly solid in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins since prior to the seven-game losing streak.

During the skid Jarry lost five straight himself and the Penguins looked brutal overall.

Jarry picked up his first win in six games against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, but he didn’t look totally on top of his game.

A few easy goals, including two in 12 seconds that let the Wild stay in the game much longer than they needed to be.

Jarry noted that some ‘physical issues’ may be impacting his performance and forcing his weak play in November.

Those issues may have subsided as Jarry was at peak performance in Winnipeg; his first shutout of the season with a 32-save performance against an offense-heavy Jets team.

“I think it was another step in the right direction,” Jarry said. “Just getting better every game.”

When asked what he liked about Jarry’s performance against the Jets, head coach Mike Sullivan had a simple response.

“Everything.”

The Penguins had a complete team victory over the Jets, but it was Jarry who deserves the spotlight.

Jarry improved to 6-3-2 on the year and remained undefeated against the Jets in his career, once again out-dueling Connor Hellebuyck.

Getting the better of Hellebuyck is no small feat, and it wasn’t an easy contest; both the Jets and Penguins offenses were shut down by the net minders.

The Penguins managed to break through in the third period and solidify their victory.

A 3-0 final score helped the Penguins reach 8-7-3 on the year and continue to climb the ladder of the Metropolitan Division.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!



Penguins Have to Stick with Rickard Rakell on First Line

Penguins Need to Continue Dominance Against Jets Franchise

It's Time for the Penguins to Move on From Kasperi Kapanen

Penguins Fourth Line Rejuvenated by Teddy Blueger's Return

Sidney Crosby Says Penguins Power Play Needs to be Difference Makers