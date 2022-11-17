Tristan Jarry and Penguins Both Looking for Important Win in Minnesota

Both Tristan Jarry and the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for a turnaround, and they get their chance in Minnesota.

After revealing that he has been dealing with physical issues that could be having a toll on his play, Tristan Jarry has been given the opportunity to start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As the Penguins travel to Minnesota to take on the wild, Jarry will look to notch his first win in six starts.

It’s been a tough few weeks for Jarry as not only as he been unable to collect a win since before the Penguins seven-game losing streak, but he is suffering from unclear injury.

While not immediately clear what the injury is, Jarry admitted it may be getting in the way of his performance.

Regardless of health status, Jarry is in need of a bounce back game and a victory to regain momentum in net.

Jarry and Casey DeSmith have been splitting time, and while it’s good to see DeSmith able to hold down the fort to the best of his abilities, the Penguins need Jarry to be solid.

At 27-years-old, Jarry is fighting for a big pay day with his next contract and he’ll need to find more consistency to earn a good price.

Jarry’s last five games have left him 0-3-2 giving up 24 goals on 185 shots faced; in his career, Jarry has faced off against the Wild twice with a win and overtime loss.

The Penguins, much like Jarry, are hoping to find the win column and stay there with a little more consistency as the season nears its quarter mark.

