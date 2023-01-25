Penguins' Tristan Jarry was Late Scratch with Upper-Body Injury

With the injury being diagnosed as upper-body by the Pittsburgh Penguins, it sounds like a new injury for Tristan Jarry.

PITTSBURGH - Just two games after returning to the lineup, Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie Tristan Jarry might be heading right back on the shelf.

As the Penguins took to the ice for warmups against the Florida Panthers, it was Casey DeSmith leading the team and Jarry was not seen at all.

Jarry was set to be the starter and the official lineup announcement listed him as out with an ‘injury’ and no further context.

Following the Penguins wild win in overtime, DeSmith and head coach Mike Sullivan shed a little light on the situation.

According to Sullivan, Jarry is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

At first, it was thought maybe Jarry aggravated his previous injury, but that was lower-body; ‘upper-body’ doesn’t exactly explain what happened, but it sounds like something new.

Sullivan said that he became aware of Jarry’s situation when he arrived at the stadium, while DeSmith was told he was starting moments before warmups.

“Chico (goalie coach Andy Chiodo) just told me I was going in while I was warming up in the gym,” DeSmith said. “About five minutes before I had to start getting dressed.”

Despite not having their starting goalie, the Penguins walked away with an overtime victory in an imporant game against the Panthers.

From here on out, most games are going to be of great importance, and they are going to need Jarry to be healthy.

