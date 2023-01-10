Penguins' Tristan Jarry Skates for First Time, Won't Be Out Longer-Term

It seems like the Pittsburgh Penguins are avoiding disaster as Tristan Jarry shouldn't be out for an extended period.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have been without their starting goalie since the first period of the Winter Classic when Tristan Jarry went down with a lower body injury.

Following the game in Boston, Jarry Returned to Pittsburgh for evaluations while the rest of the Penguins departed out west for a pair of games.

Goalie Dustin Tokarski was called up to to fill in at backup while Casey DeSmith took the lead as the temporary starter.

DeSmith has made two starts and is scheduled to make his third as the Penguins finally return home for a match against the Vancouver Canucks.

Before the optional morning skate, Jarry was on the ice taking in reps; according to head coach Mike Sullivan following the practice, that was Jarry’s first time back on ice since the injury.

“Jars skated this morning, that’s the first time he’s been on the ice,” Sullivan said. “He did well with the first skate.”

Sullivan didn’t exactly specify how long Jarry would be out, but it seems like it falls between day-to-day and week-to-week.

“From a status standpoint I want to say he’s day-to-day,” Sullivan said. “In saying that I don’t think it’s imminent. But, it’s not longer term, let’s just say that.”

It’s good for the Penguins that Jarry’s situation is nothing overly serious and may not need massive changes between the pipes.

Jarry has been injured since January 2, and has not been moved to any sort of injured reserve.

For the time being, DeSmith and Tokarski will remain as the Penguins starting and backup goalie while they await the return of Jarry.

