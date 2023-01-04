Tristan Jarry Not with Penguins, Being Evaluated in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely going to be without Tristan Jarry for at least a pair of games.

After leaving in the midst of the first period during the 2023 Winter Classic, starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the ice with a lower-body injury and didn’t return for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Without Jarry the Penguins were forced to finish the game with Casey DeSmith in goal and the following day called up Dustin Tokarski from the AHL.

While the rest of the team traveled out west for a pair of games, Jarry stayed back in Pittsburgh.

According to Sullivan, Jarry and Josh Archibald are both in away from the team in Pittsburgh to continue being evaluated for their injuries.

Archibald is dealing with a lower-body injury and has been out of the lineup for six games.

Following the Winter Classic, Sullivan said at the time that he had no updates on his All-Star caliber goalie.

Tokarski was on the ice in Vegas practicing with the team and is likely to serve as the Penguins’ backup goalie for at least two games.

The Penguins play in Vegas against the Golden Knights before heading to Arizona to take in the atmosphere of Mullet Arena to take on the Coyotes.

