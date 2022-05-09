Skip to main content

Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry Continues to Make Progress Towards Return

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to get good news with Tristan Jarry.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are up 2-1 against the New York Rangers, even with third-string goalie Louis Domingue. And for the second time in three days, the Pens get positive news on their starter Tristan Jarry. 

Jarry returned to the ice for the first time during their opening round playoff series this weekend. And for the second time, he's back out working with goalies coach Andy Chiodo.

The Penguins lost Casey DeSmith to a core muscle injury in Game 1 and will have to rely on Domingue until Jarry's return. Head coach Mike Sullivan said all injuries remain the same during the team's day off but should have more update after morning skate for Game 4. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Need Brian Dumoulin Back to Make a Run

Rakell Returns to Ice for Penguins

Louis Domingue Wishes Penguins Moms a Happy Mother's Day

Penguins Top Power Play Continues to Struggle

Is Jake Guentzel the Penguins Greatest Winger?

Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form

Tags
terms:
PenguinsTristan JarryPittsburgh Penguins

USATSI_18076667_168388034_lowres
News

Tristan Jarry Continues to Make Progress Towards Return

By Noah Strackbein27 seconds ago
USATSI_18225977_168388612_lowres
News

Penguins Have to Fend Off 'Human Nature' and Play Full 60-Minutes

By Nick Horwat1 hour ago
USATSI_18160349_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Need Brian Dumoulin Back to Solidify a Run

By Nicholas Brlansky1 hour ago
USATSI_18091173_168388034_lowres
News

Rickard Rakell Returns to the Ice for Penguins

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_18227307_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Penguins Goalie Louis Domingue Wishes Moms a Happy Mother's Day

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
USATSI_18226565_168388034_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Top Power Play Struggles Continue vs. Rangers

By Nicholas BrlanskyMay 8, 2022
USATSI_18225470_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Rangers

By Noah StrackbeinMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18080221_168388034_lowres
News

Penguins Get Jason Zucker Back for Game 3 vs. Rangers

By Noah StrackbeinMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18158278_168388612_lowres
Pens Talk

Penguins Need Their Depth to Step Up

By Nick HorwatMay 7, 2022