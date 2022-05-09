Tristan Jarry Continues to Make Progress Towards Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins are up 2-1 against the New York Rangers, even with third-string goalie Louis Domingue. And for the second time in three days, the Pens get positive news on their starter Tristan Jarry.

Jarry returned to the ice for the first time during their opening round playoff series this weekend. And for the second time, he's back out working with goalies coach Andy Chiodo.

The Penguins lost Casey DeSmith to a core muscle injury in Game 1 and will have to rely on Domingue until Jarry's return. Head coach Mike Sullivan said all injuries remain the same during the team's day off but should have more update after morning skate for Game 4.

