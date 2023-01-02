Penguins' Goalie Tristan Jarry Ruled Out for Return

After leaving first period early, Tristan Jarry has been ruled out by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be forced to finish the Winter Classic without their starting goalie, Tristan Jarry.

Already playing with an awkward lineup, the Penguins put Casey DeSmith in net to finish the first period.

Jarry left the game towards the end of the opening frame, and the team confirmed he would not return for the remainder of the game.

Immediate reactions look like it was a lower-body injury that hampered Jarry; on multiple occasions he struggled to return to his skates after a save.

With DeSmith the primary goalie for the Penguins, emergency backup goalie Mike Chiasson will dress and be prepared.

In Jarry’s 15:30 played, he stopped all eight shots he faced as the Penguins and Bruins finished the first period without a goal.

