Penguins Place Jarry, Poehling on IR, Re-Assign Friedman

A few moves have been made to the Pittsburgh Penguins roster, could there be a few more on the horizon?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been hit with a number of injuries and a number of roster moves are starting to file in.

Following their thrilling comeback victory over the Vancouver Canucks, the Penguins not only re-assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to the AHL, but also moved forward Ryan Poehling and goalie Tristan Jarry to the injured reserve.

Friedman was called up before heading into the Christmas break but was usually a healthy scratch in the lineup.

During his more recent stint, Friedman played in three games and didn’t record a point.

A move like this suggests that either Kris Letang is ready to return from Montreal following the death of his father, or Jeff Petry is about to come off of long term injured reserve.

For Petry to be lifted from LTIR, however, more moves would have to be made.

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough stretch for Poehling; his upper-body injury has kept him out of the lineup for all but one of the last eight games.

Poehling’s move to injured reserve comes with a retroactive date for December 30.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Jarry’s injury shouldn’t be anything serious and he wouldn’t be out ‘longer-term.’

Regardless of severity, Jarry will join Poehling on the IR with Josh Archibald as the Penguins shuffle the deck of their lineup.

The minimum a player must be on IR is seven days, and with the given retroactive dates, Jarry and Poehling can come back to the roster at any time.

