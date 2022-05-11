Tristan Jarry Takes Another Step Towards Playoff Return

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is getting closer and closer to returning

PITTSBURGH -- The excitement is growing around the return of Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, who took another step forward before Game 5.

Jarry has skated prior to practice the last two days with goalie coach Andy Chiodo. But today, he joined many other teammates in an option skate prior to Game 5 against the New York Rangers.

It was the first time he's skated with the team since his injury.

"Tristan had his longest workout today," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "He made a big jump today as far as his progression."

Sullivan said Jarry's status remains day-to-day.

The Penguins are up 3-1 against New York, and have had little concerns with third-string goalie Louis Domingue, who carries a .905 save percentage into his fourth playoff start.

Pittsburgh is also growing optimistic of the return of Rickard Rakell, who has skated with the team for two days now. He has not played since leaving Game 1.

Game 5 starts at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

