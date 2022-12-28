Penguins Recall Ty Smith, Drake Caggiula From AHL

Ty Smith and Drake Caggiula have been recalled while the Pittsburgh Penguins move Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling to IR.

PITTSBURGH - Fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins have been waiting a long time to see this roster move, and it’s coming as a late Christmas gift.

The Penguins have recalled defenseman Ty Smith from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Drake Caggiula was also recalled with Smith as Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling were both moved to injured reserve.

Archibald’s move is retroactive to December 18 and Poehling retroactive to December 20.

Through the majority of training camp and the preseason, many believed Smith was going to be in the Penguins roster over P.O. Joseph.

It was Smith who was cut from the NHL roster and sent to WBS, where he has played 26 games and recorded 14 points (4G-10A).

Meanwhile, as the Penguins approach the midseason mark, Joseph has looked like one of the best young defenders in the league with his steady play.

The move for Smith means that it’s likely defenseman Chad Ruhwedel is likely going to be out of the lineup for some time.

After the Penguins brutal loss to the New York Islanders, the bottom six forwards are in need of some changes.

That might be where Caggiula steps in; while Poehling and Archibald have been recovering from their injuries, Drew O’Connor has been filling in the lineup.

If both Smith and Caggiula have made it to Pittsburgh in time, Caggiula should see ice time over O’Connor.

In 23 AHL games, Caggiula also has 14 points through four goals and 10 assists.

There are a number of ways the Penguins can adjust their lineup with the new additions; all of the options are something that could prove beneficial as they look to bounce back from a poor trip to Long Island.

