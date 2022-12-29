Ty Smith Excited To Be Back on Penguins Roster, Working On Growing Defensive Game

Ty Smith started his season in the AHL and has been working on becoming a better defender for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - He may not have played in the first game since being recalled to the Pittsburgh Penguins roster, but Ty Smith is excited to be back and is looking forward to any opportunity that comes.

In a training camp battle between Smith and P.O. Joseph, the Penguins went with the ladder and sent Smith to the AHL.

It’s never an easy decision to make that kind of move, but Smith took it in stride and looked to grow his game.

“There’s always an opportunity when you go down there,” Smith said. “Lots of good players, guys I can still learn from and work on my game.”

Smith plays the defensive position, but became known for his offensive ability while playing with the New Jersey Devils.

The mission for Smith during his time in the AHL was to add a more defensive element to his skillset.

Smith focused on growing his defensive game and feels like it’s been coming along.

“I’ve been able to work on defending,” Smith said. “That’s something everyone wants me to work on. I think it’s been going pretty well.”

He may not have made his debut with the NHL Penguins yet, but head coach Mike Sullivan said it was extremely important for Smith to be around the club and Todd Reirden specifically.

“Just his ability to connect one-on-one with all of our defensemen,” Sullivan spoke about Reirden. “There’s huge value in that. For a guy like Ty, Todd brings a wealth of experience to the table.”

It’s uncertain if Smith will see his Penguins debut during this stint with the team, but it’s grown more likely with Kris Letang being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Being Evaluated For Lower-Body Injury

Sidney Crosby Receives Order of Canada Appointment

Evgeni Malkin Understands Anger From Penguins Fans

Penguins Embarrassing Showing Out of Break

Penguins Struggles in Overtime Becoming Historically Bad