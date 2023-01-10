Penguins vs. Canucks: Guentzel's Back

The Pittsburgh Penguins finally snapped their second longest losing streak of the season when they defeated the Arizona Coyotes by a score of 4-1. The Penguins (20-13-6) finally looked like themselves again, and now have a chance to build on that win. The Vancouver Canucks (17-19-3) enter PPG Paints Arena with losses in four of their last five. Here's three things to watch for in this matchup.

1. Guentzel Finally Lights the Lamp

Jake Guentzel was struggling through a tremendous scoring drought before popping off for two goals against the Coyotes. The timing couldn't have worked out better, as Guentzel now gets to go against a Vancouver team that he regularly terrorizes.

In 10 career games against the Canucks, Guentzel has 12 goals and 19 points. His 1.9 points per game average against the Canucks is his best against any team in the NHL. Look for Guentzel to continue scoring against the Canucks in this matchup.

2. Say No to Bo

The Canucks are an incredibly frustrating team. They have a group that should compete on paper, but for a myriad of reasons, they continue to struggle. One player who isn't struggling this season is Vancouver captain, Bo Horvat.

Horvat is enjoying a career year in the goal scoring department, with 29 goals already on the season. The Penguins will need their top defensive pair of Marcus Pettersson and Jan Ruutta to matchup well against Horvat and keep him off the scoreboard.

3. Youngsters Taking Over on Defense

If the Penguins are going to use their win in Arizona to propel them further, they'll need to continue relying on their young defenders to play at a high level. P.O. Joseph, who was nearly the last roster cut out of training camp, has been the Penguins' most consistent defender all season. He has 12 points in 35 games, and his confidence and silky-smooth skating are improving with every shift.

Alongside him is the recent call-up, Ty Smith. In four games, Smith's offensive game is already evident. He has one goal and is quarterbacking the number one power play unit in the absence of Kris Letang. Both Smith and Joseph have already proven they are legitimate, top-6 defensemen in this league. The Penguins need them to continue proving that as they get back on the right track.

The Penguins and Canucks face-off at 7:00PM

