Penguins Veterans Set to Take First Action of 2022-23 Season

Many Pittsburgh Penguins veterans will take to the ice for the first time since their early exit in the 2022 postseason.

It is once again a day for Pittsburgh Penguins preseason hockey and many veterans will be back in game action for the first time since an early postseason defeat.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and a number of other stars headline the Penguins lineup as the Detroit Red Wings come to town.

So far, the Penguins are 1-1 in the preseason and will be facing a very young Red Wings squad.

No matter the age or ability of the opponent, however, the Penguins veterans are likely hungry to prove they still have it and can still win.

Veterans will be joined by other key players like forwards Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, and Jason Zucker.

The set of defensemen that the Penguins will be deploying could be the exact group seen during the regular season.

Letang paired with Brian Dumoulin at the morning skate; soon-to-be father Marcus Pettersson will join Jeff Petry, and newcomers Jan Rutta and Ty Smith will take their first action in black and gold.

Zucker will look to build on his stellar start to the 2022 preseason that already saw him score an incredible overtime goal.

Morning Skate Wrap

The Penguins morning skate saw forward Rickard Rakell return to the first line with Crosby and Guentzel; a line many have been asking for since Rakell joined the squad.

Kasperi Kapanen was originally listed to play against the Red Wings, but was not in attendance at the morning skate.



According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Kapanen will miss the game with an undisclosed illness.

Sullivan also said that Jeff Carter will remain day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The Penguins suspected goaltending tandem of Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith will split time in net against the Red Wings.

This will be Jarry’s first action of the preseason and first game on a healthy foot since April.

It may be preseason, but there will be plenty to keep an eye on as Penguins stars begin to feed their hunger.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Have Room for Improvement After Preseason Openers Vs. Blue Jackets

Penguins Preseason Primer: What and Who to Watch For

Sidney Crosby Was 'Sweating' During Penguins Negotiations with Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin

Winning Stands Over Big Three Retirement for Penguins Sidney Crosby

Three Under-The-Radar Penguins Prospects

Valtteri Puustinen Built to Impress This Season With Penguins