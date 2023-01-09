Penguins Win in Arizona Should be Confidence Booster for Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still rolling with Casey DeSmtih and his win in Arizona should be huge for momentum.

For what it’s worth, the Pittsburgh Penguins had no real business being the victors against the Arizona Coyotes.

The power play once again couldn’t get their act together going 0/6 and the Penguins were entering the game on a six game losing streak.

While Jake Guentzel scoring a pair of goals to kick his skid was a huge boost, Casey DeSmith put together a great performance that should carry some momentum.

Without any updates on Tristan Jarry, DeSmith is still rolling as the Penguins temporary starter in goal and he needed a bounce back after his loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Against the Knights, DeSmith let up five goals on 31 shots so a rebound was needed.

Despite giving up the first goal to the Coyotes, DeSmith and the Penguins put together just enough to pull out a win.

“This was one of Case’s more solid games,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “We gave up a couple of really good looks in the second period, against our power play in particular. The breakaway there was a huge save for us.”

The Penguins struggled to build momentum in both the first and second period but it was DeSmith who kept the team in the game.

The power play was allowing too many short handed chances, including a breakaway during a 5-on-3, and DeSmith was coming up huge.

Fans might be on edge to see the backup step in as a starter, but the win against the Coyotes should be a huge confidence builder.

“Those are the timely saves that you need to win games,” Sullivan said. “He gave them to us tonight."

While everyone awaits updates on Jarry, DeSmith is going to have to build on his performance in Arizona to continue helping the team win.

