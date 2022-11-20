Penguins Win Goaltending Battle in Winnipeg

Both Tristan Jarry and Connor Hellebuyck played outstanding games, but the Pittsburgh Penguins came out on top.

A new three-game road trip took the Pittsburgh Penguins to Winnipeg where they routinely dominate over the Jets organization.

That trend continued with a Penguins 3-0 victory, but the score doesn’t tell the full story.

Both goalies played an outstanding matchup making big saves on both ends of the ice.

Penguins net minder Tristan Jarry stopped all 32 shots he faced and Connor Hellebuyck was standing tall for the Jets for a good majority of the game.

Jason Zucker and Evgeni Malkin continued their tear of dominance when they connected for the game winning goal early in the third period.

While Hellebuyck bounced back to continue having a strong game, a later mental lapse caused the Penguins to bust the game open much later in the final frame.

A miscommunication between Hellebuyck and his bench, the possible Vezina candidate was left on an island when a loose puck rolled to him and forced him to make a play.

Hellebuyck chose the wrong move as a backhand pass went directly to probably the most frightening player to cough a puck up to.

Sidney Crosby intercepts the pass with ease and finds Bryan Rust trailing in for his first point in eight games.

Jake Guentzel buried another empty net goal a short time later for his fourth tally without a goalie and 10th in total on the season.

Jarry stood out as the star of the show, however, picking up his first shutout of the season and continuing his own reign of terror over the Jets.

In his entire career, Jarry has never lost to Winnipeg and improves to a perfect 4-0 against the organization.

The Penguins continue to look solid in recovery from a lousy few weeks and they hope to keep the momentum riding into the second half of their back-to-back situation.

