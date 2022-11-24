Penguins Win Shootout Thriller on Evgeni Malkin's Special Night

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Flames exactly how they should've.

PITTSBURGH -- A fairytale ending for the Pittsburgh Penguins came with a tight race to the finish line.

The Penguins took no time to get on the board after Jan Rutta put it in the back of the net off an assist from Jeff Carter with 17:51 left in the opening period.

Evgeni Malkin tried to add another goal to the period as he found himself behind the net with the puck, landing an assist to Bryan Rust. After the Flames used a coaching challenge, refs determined it was offside, canceling out the goal.

The assist would've been fitting on the night the team honored Malkin for his 1,000th game.

The period ended 1-0 Penguins.

The second period started off slow, but the Flames finally found the board. With 11:23 on the clock, Dillon Dube bounced the puck past Tristan Jarry for Calgary's first goal, tying the game, 1-1.

The Penguins failed to add to their total in the second as the two teams went into the third tied at one.

The third period didn't provide much scoring, but it did have the largest impact from the crowd. With roughly six minutes remaining in regulation, the refs called tripping on Malkin, sending him to the box. And for the next six minutes, the fans let them know it was a bad call.

When the Flames had the puck, thunderous boos filled the arena. When the Pens cleared it, cheers shook PPG Paints.

And tied at one apiece, this Thanksgiving Eve game headed into overtime.

Three-on-three hockey never fails to disappoint, and with two minutes remaining in the OT period, Sidney Crosby got hit with a powerplay. Penguins held the advantage after a hooking call.

The powerplay could not prevail as the overtime period ended, 1-1.

Time for a shootout.

Calgary shot first, but with no success. Pittsburgh shot second, sending Rickard Rakell out. And just like that, the Penguins had an advantage.

Tristan Jarry held strong on attempt two, giving Sidney Crosby a chance at the net. The captain never disappoints and put Pittsburgh up 2-0.

The Flames got on the board, making their first shot of the shootout. Followed by a Jake Guentzel miss.

Jarry gave the Penguins a chance to win, and of course, Malkin skated onto the ice.

And as it should've been, gave the Penguins the win.

Pittsburgh moved to 10-7-1 on the season.

