NHL Announces Penguins Logo for 2023 Winter Classic

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on a whole new look for their next outdoor game in Boston.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins will battle each other three times this season, one of which in an outdoor venue.

On Jan. 2, 2023, the Penguins and Bruins will face off at the iconic Fenway Park as part of the NHL Winter Classic.

It will be the Penguins sixth outdoor game but first time with brand new (or more classic) imagery.

The NHL has slowly begun to unveil what the logos and possible jersey designs will look like for the game.

It was released that the Penguins will be sporting a ‘P’ logo inspired by Pittsburgh’s first NHL franchise.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were a baseball team first, yes, but from 1925 to 1930 they were also an NHL hockey team.

The Pirates predate the “Original Six” era of the NHL and weren’t the greatest team around.

In their six seasons the Pirates had an all-time record of 71-158-27.

It’s a new style for the Penguins in their outdoor games and judging by the release, blue will not be a featured color.

During their time, the NHL Pirates did wear black and yellow; the MLB Pirates of that time were still a red and blue franchise.

According to the NHL, a full jersey release for both Penguins and Bruins jerseys for the Winter Classic will be November 25.

