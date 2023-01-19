P.O. Joseph Will Face Brother in Second Game Between Penguins, Senators

Mathieu Joseph will return to Ottawa's lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph missed out on the opportunity to play against his brother in the first half of a home-and-home with the Ottawa Senators.

Following the Senators’ morning skate, it was revealed that P.O.’s brother Mathieu would be a healthy scratch against the Penguins.

Thankfully for the brothers, they had another shot to lace up against one another just a couple of days later in Pittsburgh.

Senators head coach D.J. Smith confirmed Mathieu will be back in the Senators lineup and the Joseph brothers will play against each other in the NHL for the first time ever.

According to reports, Mathieu was a healthy scratch in the first portion of the home-and-home for a ‘non-hockey reason.’

Smith says that the issue was blown out of proportion and the Senators are going to be welcoming of Mathieu in his return.

The Joseph brothers had over 50 family and friends at the game in Ottawa to watch them play against each other in the NHL for the first time ever, but Smith made his decision.

Mathieu said that he takes full responsibility for his actions and is dealing with the consequences.

Regardless of the incident, with Smith confirming Mathieu will be back in the lineup for Ottawa, the Joseph brothers will be able to have their moment.

P.O. is playing confident hockey and earning a great first full season in the NHL while Mathieu has played over 250 games in the league.

The pair have never met before on their NHL journeys, but the second half of this Pens and Sens home-and-home will be a family affair.

