P.O. Joseph Will Not Play Brother in Penguins vs. Senators

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators will not feature the Joseph sibling rivalry.

Sports fans love a good sibling rivalry and the Pittsburgh Penguins were closing in on having their own, but the Ottawa Senators have different plans.

Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph is enjoying his first season as an NHL regular and had the opportunity to take on his brother, Mathieu, for the first time.

Mathieu has played in 257 games in the NHL and is already a Stanley Cup Champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but he and P.O.’s paths have never crossed.

Prior to the 2022 trade deadline, Mathieu was traded to the Senators and the Penguins are set to face off against them for the first time this year.

With P.O. finally an NHL regular and Mathieu recently lifted from injured reserve, it looked like the two were set to be opponents for the first time ever.

During the Senators’ morning skate, however, it was revealed that Mathieu will be a healthy scratch against the Penguins.

Senators head coach D.J. Smith did not give a reason for Mathieu’s scratch, holding off the sibling battle for at least a couple of days.

The Penguins and Senators play again on Friday, giving the Joseph brothers another opportunity to meet.

It’s a curious move by Smith and the Senators, but they are a team searching for answers to their struggles.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins' Goalie Tristan Jarry Hopes for Improved Play Upon Return

Danton Heinen's Time Is Up with Penguins

Penguins vs. Senators: Zucker Leads the Charge

Grading Ron Hextall After 100 Wins as Penguins GM

Penguins Get Morale Boost From Kris Letang's Return