Return to Health Will Fix Most Penguins Flaws

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a few issues, but some healthy players will help most of them.

Thanks to a multitude of injuries to key players on the blue line, the current state of the Pittsburgh Penguins isn’t at the same level it was a month ago.

In mid-December, the Penguins were rifling off wins, looking like one of the hottest teams in the NHL with a 12-1-1 run.

Things haven’t been the same since the year turned to 2023, but some help may be on the horizon.

Through their first nine games in the month of January, the Penguins have gone 3-5-1, but have yet to play with multiple key faces.

Tristan Jarry suffered a lower body injury during the Winter Classic; Jeff Petry has been out since early December; Kris Letang has been dealing with a lot but that includes a lower-body injury.

Jan Rutta has missed the last couple of games with an upper-body injury officially dropping all three starting right side defensemen from the lineup.

Not every issue will be solved with a fully healthy defense and the return of the starting goalie, but the Penguins will be much better off when that happens.

Casey DeSmith hasn’t been able to hold down the fort in Jarry’s absence and it’s noticeable.

Jarry hasn’t been perfect this year, but he’s been far better than DeSmith in his temporary starter role.

As for the defense, inserting Letang, Petry, and Rutta back into their spots stabilizes an otherwise rocky group.

Marcus Pettersson has had a great season, but can’t do it all himself; P.O. Joseph is playing with great confidence, but is still a young defender with small growing pains.

Thankfully, Jarry, Letang, and Petry look close to making a return and that should help shore up a number of the issues.

While the problem with the bottom six forwards is still there, the Penguins should at least get a boost of skill and confidence with the return of those key performers.

