Ron Hextall Updates Negotiations with Penguins Stars

The NHL Draft is a weekend that serves as the first step in many young hockey players' careers, but it also serves as an opportunity for the media to talk to the front office's to ask about the status of their offseason. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall caught up with reporters in Montreal to discuss his negotiations with the Penguin's two primary free agents.

"With Kris, I'm hoping to have something done real soon here," Hextall said, " we have a few details we're working through, so we'll see where it goes." Dejan Kovacevic of DK Pittsburgh Sports recently reported that the Penguins and Letang were close to a resolution in their contract negotiations and was able to confirm with Hextall earlier today.

As for Malkin, Hextall confirmed that the organization is still hoping to make a deal but shared that it could take until after the opening of the NHL's free agency period that begins next Wednesday. When speaking on the status of the negotiations, Hextall said, "we're still working. I spoke with him as recently as last night. We'll see where it goes."

Penguins President of Hockey Ops Brian Burke appeared early last week on the Jeff Marek show to discuss multiple topics in the hockey world. At the end of his interview, he touched on the current state of the negotiations, reiterating the Penguin's desire to bring back both Malkin and Letang.

He also added that there is no hard deadline for these deals but that they would like to sign them before looking at other positions. Expect more news out of Montreal this weekend, as the NHL Draft is a busy time for teams and their front offices.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins' Sidney Crosby Celebrates Cup Win with Avalanche

Penguins Land Danila Yurov in Latest Mock Draft

Targets for Penguins First Round Pick

Offer Sheeting Ethan Bear Unlocks Offseason for the Penguins

Jeff Carter Contract Looms Large Over Penguins Offseason