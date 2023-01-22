Poehling Returns to Penguins Lineup, Smith and Gruden Scratched

The Pittsburgh Penguins have adjusted their lineup to allow for Ryan Poehling's return.

Just before the Pittsburgh Penguins were set to face off against the New Jersey Devils, they announced that Ryan Poehling had been activated from injured reserve.

Poehling was then confirmed to be back in the Penguins lineup as the fourth line center in place of AHL recall Jonathan Gruden.

Poehling missed 11 of the last 12 games with an upper-body injury and Gruden had made three appearences during his first ever NHL stint.

In Gruden’s three games he has not scored a point and has averaged only 5:20 of ice time.

Despite Poehling’s return, Danton Heinen remains put as a winger on the fourth line.

On the defensive side, Ty Smith has been healthy scratched from the lineup for the second consecutive game.

Chad Ruhwedel will continue to serve on the Penguins third defensive pairing.

Kris Letang, Josh Archibald, Jan Rutta, and Kasperi Kapanen did not travel with the Penguins to New Jersey and are out of the lineup for varying injuries.

