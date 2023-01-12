Sidney Crosby Hopes Evgeni Malkin, Other Penguins Join Him At All-star Game

Sidney Crosby hopes to see another member of the Pittsburgh Penguins join him to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

PITTSBURGH - The NHL has opened up their Fan Vote to fill out the rest of the rosters for the 2023 All-Star Game and there are multiple options from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While Sidney Crosby is already in as part of the Metropolitan Division, he is hopeful he won’t be the lone Penguins’ representative.

The front runners to come out of Pittsburgh are Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, and Rickard Rakell.

Malkin is an interesting choice, not only is he having a great year, but he and Crosby have never shared the ice at an All-Star Game before.

“We’ll see what happens with the fan vote,” Crosby said. “I’d love to have Geno come along. Or anyone else who gets voted on the team.”

Through both of their Hall of Fame careers, Crosby and Malkin been invited to a number of All-Star games but thanks to injuries they’ve never gone together.

Malkin is a deserving choice not just for the moment with Crosby, but his numbers this season have been stellar.

In 40 games, Malkin has recorded 14 goals and 25 assists for 39 points on top of multiple milestones.

Earlier in the year, Malkin eclipsed his 1,000th career game and followed a few weeks later by passing Sergei Fedorov for second most points among Russian-born players.

Letang, Guentzel, and Rakell are also deserving in their own right for their play this year, but there’s something a little extra special about a Crosby and Malkin trip to the All-Star Game.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Still No Word on Kris Letang's Return to Penguins

Penguins Hope for More Consistency in Second Half

Penguins Beginning to Trend in Right Direction

Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun

Penguins Will Wear Winter Classic Jersey in Two More Games