Sidney Crosby Opens Penguins Scoring for First Time in Career

Just when you thought Sidney Crosby has done it all for the Pittsburgh Penguins, there's another rabbit in his hat.

You’d think since the Pittsburgh Penguins drafted him in 2005 that Sidney Crosby has done all that can be done in hockey.

You’d be wrong; for the first time in his career Crosby opened the season scoring for the Penguins.

Just 1:22 seconds into the 2022-23 season, Crosby found the back of the net.

Crosby beat Arizona Coytes goalie Karel Vejmelka off of a feed from linemate Jake Guentzel who beat out an icing call to make the play.

Not only did Crosby open the scoring for the Penguins, but two of his former teammates were on hand to witness the accomplishment.

Former Penguins Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette have turned themselves into a pair of the biggest podcasters in the hockey world.

During a commercial break, in arena announcer Celina Pompeani Mathison was set to ask the two some questions but those quickly went out the window.

Bissonnette also a former Coyote, gave some gruff to Crosby for opening the scoring.

Cameras pointed towards Crosby who was attempting to remain composed, but Bissonnette wasn’t letting that slide.

“I see you sipping your water ignoring me, buddy,” Bissonnette shouted.

Crosby remained unfazed as his goal opened up some flood gates for the Penguins.

After the first period the Pens led 3-0, completely dominating the game.

