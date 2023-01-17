Sidney Crosby Passes Teemu Selanne on All-Time Points List in Penguins OTW

Another legend falls behind the Pittsburgh Penguins captain on the all-time scoring list.

PITTSBURGH - With an assist on the Pittsburgh Penguins overtime game winner against the Anaheim Ducks, Sidney Crosby earned his 1,458th career point.

The assist pushes the Penguins captain past Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne for sole possession of 17th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

The overtime point turned out to be a double whammy for Crosby, as it was also his 39th ever points in the bonus frame.

39 points is good for the most in NHL history.

It took a couple of games, but Crosby has been passing legends the entire 2022-23 season with his scoring.

Through the first 43 games of the season, Crosby has picked up 21 goals and 28 assists for 49 points.

One more point and Crosby will eclipse 50 points for the 16th time in his career; 16 is good for second among active players behind only Alex Ovechkin.

Crosby’s own Hall of Fame career continues to be established as he continues passing legends on the scoring list.

Now in his 17th season, Crosby has played in 1,151 games and has scored 538 goals and 920 assists for 1,458 points.

Soon enough, Crosby will become only the 14th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career helpers.

Crosby leads all active players in assists and it’s not even close; Patrick Kane pulls into second with only 770.

There is still more mountain to climb for Crosby as he now sits just nine points back of his next milestone.

Chicago Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita sits with 1,467 career points and ranks 15th all-time.

Crosby and Alex Ovechkin have been trading places all season in the scoring race and it will be a battle until the end of each of their careers.

