Sidney Crosby Says Penguins Weren’t Good Enough With Lead Over Bruins

It was a tough loss for the Pittsburgh Penguins and the captain shared his displeasure.

It was a game where the Pittsburgh Penguins had numerous opportunities to win, but they couldn’t get it done.

Despite a three-goal lead over the Boston Bruins, the Penguins ate an overtime loss and it left a sour taste in everyone’s mouth.

“We got to do a better job of locking it down,” Sidney Crosby said following the defeat. “It doesn’t mean sit back. Possessing the puck, playing in their end. You know a team is going to push.”

The Bruins turned their game around as the final frame started; taking over control of play and forcing the Penguins to take high risk chances.

Those chances didn’t pan out for the Penguins and opened up a number of opportunities for the Bruins.

“We finally got a lead, and didn’t do a good enough job,” Crosby said.

The Penguins were sharp enough to force a goalie change on the Bruins bench, but that’s when the tides shifted.

The Bruins scored four unanswered goals, including the game-winner and took over the lead in shots for the game with 40.

Crosby didn’t see the game as all bad, after all the team started the game well and looked far better than how they’ve appeared during their losing streak.

“We did a lot of good things,” Crosby said. “I think it was one of our better games for the most part. Got to find a way to close it out.”

While the game was an improvement on their last few, it still wasn’t enough.

The Penguins can’t settle for overtime points, especially against a strong, Eastern Conference foe like the Bruins.

Maybe a trip to Buffalo to take on the Sabres will put the team in better fortunes.

