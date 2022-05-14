Skip to main content

Sidney Crosby Returns to Practice for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins get a very welcomed teammate back at practice.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins get a major boost to their practice squad, and some hope heading into Game 7. During their in-between day, forward Sidney Crosby took the ice after missing Game 6. 

Crosby left Game 5 after a high hit and never returned. He was ruled out of Game 6 after not practicing but the Penguins do have some hope he's able to return for the final game of the series. 

Crosby was skating at practice with a regular jersey on, which is a good sign he's moving towards playing against the Rangers. The final game of the series comes down to Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. 

Tags
terms:
Sidney CrosbyPenguinsPittsburgh Penguins

