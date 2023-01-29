Sidney Crosby Wants Better Execution from Penguins

The recent run from the Pittsburgh Penguins has been disappointing, and their captain knows that.

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said following their embarrassing loss to the San Jose Sharks that he needs to be a better coach for his players.

According to the Penguins in the room, however, it’s up to them to perform better on the ice.

Captain Sidney Crosby says that the coaching staff’s message isn’t lost on them, but they haven’t been able to finish the right way.

“We have to execute,” Crosby said. “It’s not the system. It’s mistakes. Mistakes that are going to cost you.”

There isn’t just one issue surrounding the mistakes of this team, either; they have only five wins since returning from the Christmas break and continue to slip in the standings.

Every night it seems a different mishap is costing the Penguins on the score sheet, and Crosby can see that.

“Some nights we’re forcing things, others you make a mental mistake,” Crosby said. “All those add up and end up in the back of our net. We’ve got to solve it.”

None of the Penguins shortcomings this season can be placed on Crosby; he's having one of the best seasons of his career, despite being 35-years-old.

Crosby has scored 24 goals and 36 assists for 60 points in 49 games and is pacing for 100 points on the year.

The Penguins as a team need to solve their problems and do it quickly; they have a week off to regroup, but they’ll need more than a rest.

The team needs new blood and a change to certain personnel; while some rest and relaxation will be useful, and should bring injured players back, the Penguins need to take a serious look in the mirror.

