Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Wishes Penguins Good Luck in Playoffs

The Steelers head coach sends his luck to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin just finished an intense weekend in the NFL Draft, but his plans for this week are to catch another Steel City team in action.

The Pittsburgh Penguins kick off their 2022 playoff against the New York Rangers, looking to take home their sixth Stanley Cup and third under head coach Mike Sullivan.

Tomlin sent the Pens and their head coach a "good luck" heading into Game 1.

The Penguins are 1.5-point underdogs heading into the series. They finished the regular season 46-25-11 with a 1-3-0 record against the Rangers.

