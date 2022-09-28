Teddy Blueger Leaves Penguins Practice with Upper-Body Injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins have already begun feeling the effects of the injury bug.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the middle of training camp and preseason, but the injury bug is already in midseason form.

Penguins center Teddy Blueger left an afternoon practice early with an injury.

The initial injury went unnoticed but was later confirmed by head coach Mike Sullivan.

Following the practice, Sullivan said that Blueger is being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Blueger joins fellow center Jeff Carter who is also down day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Kasperi Kapanen is also on the shelf after missing the preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings with an undisclosed illness.

With Blueger’s injury, Danton Heinen and Radim Zohorna finished the practice alone on the fourth forward line.

The Penguins regular season hasn’t even started yet and there is already a hefty list of players that could be reaching the injured reserve.

