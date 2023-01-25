Teddy Blueger Leaves Practice Early, Other Penguins Injury Updates

The Pittsburgh Penguins have struggled to stay healthy, and that trend is likely to continue.

PITTSBURGH - An eye for an eye has been the name of the game for the Pittsburgh Penguins and their injuries in the 2022-23 season.

Teddy Blueger turned out to be the most recent point of concern as he left a Penguins practice early and did not return.

Following the practice, head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Blueger left the ice for maintenance reasons.

Blueger missed the first 15 games of the season with an upper-body injury and hasn’t missed any time since.

The Penguins were in the midst of working on line rushes when Blueger departed and was replaced at third line center by his winger Jeff Carter.

Josh Archibald, who is currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), moved up to Carter’s position.

According to Sullivan, the maintenance was planned as Blueger is dealing with nagging issues.

In other injury updates from Sullivan and the Penguins, Kasperi Kapanen skated with the team but in a white non-contact uniform.

This was the first time Kapanen skated with the team since suffering a lower-body injury and being placed on injured reserve.

Tristan Jarry was a late scratch from the contest against the Florida Panthers, and was later diagnosed with an upper-body injury.

According to Sullivan, Jarry will be out of the lineup until following the All-Star break.

With that time off, Jarry will miss the next two games against the Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks.

Jan Rutta is still on LTIR and skated prior to the teams practice.

