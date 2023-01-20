Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry Game-Time Decisions for Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are close to getting multiple names back into the lineup including goalie Tristan Jarry.

PITTSBURGH - For the first time since the Winter Classic, Tristan Jarry could be the starting goaltender for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jarry left in the middle of the first period of the outdoor contest against the Boston Bruins and it was later disclosed to be a lower-body injury.

In Jarry’s absence, Casey DeSmith stepped up as the temporary starting goalie and appeared in seven games with a 2-3-1 record.

Dustin Tokarski was also called up to play as the backup and recorded a win and a loss in his two appearances.

Jarry has been practicing and taking reps with the Penguins for a few days and he was the first goalie off of the ice ahead of their second matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Jarry would be a game-time decision against the Senators.

Sullivan also listed Ryan Poehling and Jeff Petry as game-time decisions and Kasperi Kapanen as out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

If all three of Jarry, Poehling, and Petry are returning to the lineup, there is likely going to be a number of other moves made by the Penguins today.

