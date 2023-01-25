Tristan Jarry Out of Penguins Lineup with Injury

Despite being listed as starting goalie, Tristan Jarry is out for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH - Following the morning skate, head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Tristan Jarry was set to start in net for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Despite that selection, Casey DeSmith lead the Penguins onto the ice for warmups and Jarry was not present.

The official lineup announcement came and listed Jarry out with an injury.

Jarry was the Penguins starting net minder in their previous two contests after returning from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for a couple of weeks.

In those two games, Jarry went 1-0-1 and made a season-high 44 shots against the Ottawa Senators in his first game back.

The Penguins are slowly returning to health with Kris Letang making his return, but they are going to need their starting goalie for the long run.

Jarry has had a solid 2022-23 season with a 16-5-5 record with a 2.65 goals against average and .921 save percentage.

DeSmith will make his 19th start of the year and holds a record of 6-9-3.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Are a Better Team with Kris Letang in Lineup

Penguins Activate Kris Letang from LTIR

Penguins Excited for Kris Letang's Return

Mike Sullivan Provides Updates on Injured Penguins

Kris Letang Considered Game-Time Decision for Penguins