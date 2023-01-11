Ty Smith Earning Regular Role with Penguins

Ty Smith's continues to get better with each game in a Pittsburgh Penguins uniform.

PITTSBURGH - It’s only been five games, but Ty Smith continues to stand out on the Pittsburgh Penguins blue line and is starting to look worthy of a full-time NHL job.

There were some growing pains at the very start, but that was expected when the Penguins were forced to put Smith in an awkward spot to start his tenure.

Despite still not being in the fully appropriate position, Smith has worked past those early struggles and is starting to excel both defensively and offensively.

In his last three games, Smith has put up three points (1G-2A) all while still playing on his off-side and alongside a struggling Brian Dumoulin.

Smith is in the NHL lineup due to multiple injuries, but what happens when the defense returns to full health? Does Smith stand a chance to stay?

Head coach Mike Sullivan seems to think Smith can be a solid option in his lineup.

“We’re trying to put the best team on the ice that gives us the best chance to win,” Sullivan said. “I think Ty’s making a strong case for himself.”

When Smith joined the Penguins he wasn’t just pushed into the lineup in a weird spot, he was also immediately pushed to the top power play unit.

There wasn’t much preparation for Smith to gain familiarity with the Penguins power play, but he’s improved in that position.

Smith has been getting better every game with the Penguins and he’s been taking advantage of his opportunity.

“He’s done an admirable job on the power play,” Sullivan said. “He’s competing hard 5-on-5. He’s trying to defend hard.”

The play is coming along well for Smith on the ice, but it’s safe to say that he’s also gaining a level of comfort as he continues this run with the Penguins.

He’s not a rookie in this league and has over 100 games played, but he’s still new to the Penguins’ organization and could be part of a bright future.

“The guys have been making me feel comfortable since I got here,” Smith said. “I’ve been pretty fortunate that there’s a lot of good leaders on this team.”

While the Penguins still look to gain health on the blue line, it’s clear to see that Smith is earning a role as an NHL regular.

Some moves may need to be made, but Smith will make it worth it for the Penguins.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Power Play Finds Groove In Penguins Comeback Victory

Dustin Tokarski Steals the Show in Penguins Debut

Penguins Rally for Comeback Victory Over Canucks

Injury Updates as Penguins Return Home

Penguins PP Needs To Take Advantage of Canucks Poor PK