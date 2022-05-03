2022 Playoffs Could be Penguins Big Three's Last Run

Fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins should cherish whatever happens with the 2022 Playoffs.

It is no secret that fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins have been spoiled since the 2005-06 NHL season.

The Pens have had the privilege of watching future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang contribute to over 700 wins, 16 consecutive postseason appearances, three Stanley Cup victories, and countless memories.

The 2022 NHL Playoffs, however, could be the last time fans get to exercise their privilege.

While Crosby is safe, both Malkin and Letang are in the final year of their contract and will become free agents if new deals aren’t made.

All three players have expressed interest in keeping everyone around for a few more years, yet there’s a real chance it won’t happen.

The first obstacle that gets in the way of keeping the core together is the reality of Father Time; Malkin and Letang have recently turned 35-years-old and Crosby will hit that marker in August.

The three may still possess the skill and stamina to compete in today’s NHL, but the league continues to grow younger and faster.

The second factor that might drive a wedge between the core is money and contract discussions.

Malkin has said he is willing to take a pay cut if it means he can remain in Pittsburgh, and that’s admirable, but the future Hall of Famer has every right to request as much as he wants.

Then there’s Letang, who this past season set career highs in assists (58) and points (68), and hasn’t hinted at taking less money.

According to reports, the talks between Letang and the Penguins have been “far apart” and it’s the length of the deal that is causing pause.

Letang, at the age of 35, is requesting five years, and the Penguins are understandably not on board with that term.

The third and final, and probably harshest, reality facing the core this offseason is the fact that hockey is a business, and losing franchise stalwarts might be what’s best for business.

The Penguins are under a new ownership group and could be eyeing a new look from top to bottom.

The jobs of General Manager Ron Hextall and President of Hockey Operations Brian Burke may be safe, but we’ve already seen CEO David Morehouse step down from his position.

While longtime owner Mario Lemieux is still in the fold as a part-owner and has say in the hockey operations department, Fenway Sports Group could want things done their way.

Fenway is familiar with what it takes to win; They rebuilt the Boston Red Sox into consistent winners and turned around the fortunes of Liverpool FC.

The Penguins could be next.

No matter what happens to the Penguins this postseason, fans should cherish it. This could be the core’s last kick at the can as teammates.

