Analyst Says David Pastrnak to the Penguins

Could the Pittsburgh Penguins be in on acquiring the elite goal scorer from Boston?

Depending on the futures of certain superstars with the Pittsburgh Penguins, they may be looking to add some new firepower.

Could the Penguins take a chance at David Pastrnak from the Boston Bruins?

Former Penguins forward and analyst Mike Rupp joined the Pat McAfee Show and had a little fun with the crew.

When asked why Nathan MacKinnon doesn’t join the Penguins since he’s close friends with Sidney Crosby, Rupp said it’s “because Pasta is going there.”

That bomb drew a large reaction from the show’s entire crew, especially Boston Connor, who had a few choice words.

After the dust settled, Rupp gave Connor a trade option: Pastrnak to the Penguins for a Boston Celtics championship.

The Celtics are on the brink of losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, trailing in the series 3-2.

Connor said he would absolutely take that trade.

So there you have it! Pasta to the Pens, thanks to the Pat McAfee Show!

