Penguins Free Agent Predictions: Who Stays and Who Goes

The Pittsburgh Penguins have several key free agents to make decisions on this summer.

The Pittsburgh Penguins season came to a devastating end in a Game 7 overtime loss to the New York Rangers. With their fourth-straight early exit in the playoffs, it is clear the Penguins are in need of a retooling to compete for another Stanley Cup. This offseason also marks the end of contracts for three players who were integral parts of their back to back championship run in 2016 and 2017: Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust.

The Penguins are staring at expiring contracts of several other players. With all of these decisions looming and free agency still two months away, here is an early prediction of what pending Penguin free agents will stay and which will leave.

Evgeni Malkin

The long-tenured alternate captain and one of the greatest Russian NHL players of all-time is just eight weeks shy of hitting free agency for the first time in his storied career.

Contract negotiations between the two sides seem to be far away at this point, but there is plenty of time to remedy that. Malkin stated his desire to return and earlier in the year admitted that he would consider a pay cut to make that happen.

His play has also stayed at a high level, with 42 points in 41 games this season. His current $9.5 million cap hit will have to come down for him to stay in Pittsburgh, but it's most likely that a deal gets worked out before July.

Outcome: Stays

Kris Letang

The greatest defenseman in Pittsburgh Penguins history has likely played his final game in a Penguins sweater. The 35-year-old stated in his end of season press conference that he wanted to continue playing for a few more years at least. The Penguins seem hesitant at this point to commit to him as long as he desires, and there is no question he can command top dollar on the open market.

Coming off of a career high 68 point season, Letang will move on to his hometown team in Montreal to finish his career.

Outcome: Goes

Bryan Rust

Since his call up to the NHL, Bryan Rust has been one of the most consistent and reliable players on the Penguins roster. His absence will be missed, as there is zero chance Rust returns.

His previous contract paid him $3.5 million per year, and he will be looking for something north of $5 million in his next contract.

The Penguins are better served to spend that money elsewhere, and the big game goal scorer moves on to a team like Detroit for a huge raise.

Outcome: Goes

Rickard Rakell

The sizzling start to his Pittsburgh career came to a crashing halt after Ryan Lindgren's body check in Game 1 of the playoffs this season. With 13 points in 19 games after being acquired, Rakell seemed like an excellent fit.

It is unlikely the team resigns both Rakell and Rust, but with the likelihood of Rust's departure increasing daily, it also increases the chance Rakell is resigned.

He made $3.8 million in his last contract, and a slight raise, maybe somewhere around $4.5 million per year, might be all that is needed to keep him around.

Outcome: Stays... maybe

Evan Rodrigues

His blazing hot start cooled off to an arctic freeze, but Evan Rodrigues showed one important thing this season: he can contribute in the bottom six.

He put up a career high of 19 goals and 43 points playing all over the lineup, and did that only $1 million dollars. If he can be had on another cheap, prove-it type of deal, he could be a valuable depth asset.

Outcome: Stays

Casey DeSmith

The Penguins go to backup for the last few season, Casey DeSmith has unfortunately not showed up enough when needed.

To his defense, injuries are certainly not something to hold against a player, but the Penguins need a reliable back up goaltender.

DeSmith, when healthy, is an excellent back up. The Penguins have failed to get that version of DeSmith over the last two seasons and it has proved costly in both years.

Pittsburgh will most likely move on from DeSmith and seek another option.

Outcome: Goes

RFA's - Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen

The only two restricted free agents are Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen. The chances of both returning are slim, with Heinen getting the edge.

Heinen blew expectations out of the water with his 18-goal season. At only $1.1 million on his contract this season, the returns on Heinen have been excellent. He should be made a priority to resign.

After former GM Jim Rutherford re-acquired Kasperi Kapanen for a first round pick, there was a reasonable expectation that he would round out the Penguins top six forwards. His time in Pittsburgh has been anything but that.

This season he hit rock bottom, as he fell out of favor with coach Mike Sullivan, Penguins management, and the fanbase due to his inconsistent and frustrating play.

With all of the lofty expectations placed on Kapanen as a former first-round pick, he has failed to live up them in Pittsburgh and it would make the most sense to cut ties.

Overall

The Pittsburgh Penguins have many difficult and possibly roster altering decisions to make before the free agency period begins in July. With all of the contract questions swirling around, it will be incredibly interesting to see what players stick around and which ones leave town.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Big Three Discuss Uncertain Future

Evgeni Malkin Talks Retiring With Penguins

Report: Penguins Offered Low-Ball Contracts to Letang, Malkin

Bryan Rust Wants Reasonable Contract From Penguins

Ron Hextall Already on Hot Seat With Penguins



Penguins Face Most Difficult Offseason of Sidney Crosby Era