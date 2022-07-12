Evgeni Malkin's Departure Opens New Opportunities for Penguins

It won't be easy, but fans of the Pittsburgh Penguins need to remain optimistic about the departure of Evgeni Malkin

Talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Evgeni Malkin may have gone bleak, but there are still reasons for optimism going forward.

There is still a chance the Penguins retain Malkin, but things are not looking promising.

For eight years, Malkin was the highest paid player on the roster making $9.5 million annually and contributing to the Penguins usual salary cap issues.

Now, the organization has breathing room to spend on a top level free agent.

The Penguins haven’t been able to make huge splashes in free agency thanks to usually being pressed up against the cap ceiling but will now have some breathing room to bid on someone.

Fenway Sports Group stepped in and purchased the team in January of 2022, and they are not afraid to spend the money.

Now, it’s up to the rest of the Penguins front office to reflect that notion.

Another reason to be optimistic about Malkin saying goodbye is that it’s a near guarantee someone new will be entering the fold.

The Penguins have struggled to win in the postseason in recent years and one reason could be the unwillingness to make big changes to the lineup.

Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity and the Penguins have fallen victim to trying the same thing over and over again.

Malkin finding a new home forces a huge change for the Penguins and there’s great opportunity for there to be different outcomes.

If front office is able to find a reliable second line center and make other appropriate moves, there is reason to believe the different outcomes will be positive.

Losing a fan favorite and future Hall of Famer is never fun for fans, but there are chances for this move to be a net positive for the Penguins.

Malkin will never be forgotten for what he did with the Penguins and the City of Pittsburgh, but there is bound to be a bright side.

