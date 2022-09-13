Fantasy Experts Go Too Low on Penguins, Tristan Jarry Predictions

Tristan Jarry and the Pittsburgh Penguins are projected to regress in victories during the 2022-23 season by fantasy experts.

Driving into the 2022-23 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have set some lofty goals despite being the oldest team in the NHL.

The Penguins core remained in tact and will likely start the year with a fully healthy roster, so there is no reason why they shouldn’t be able to live up to the expectations.

According to certain predictions, however, the Penguins might struggle to reach the postseason for the 17th consecutive year.

NHL.com released fantasy projections for players and teams across the league and some of the results don’t lean in the Penguins favor.

The site and their fantasy experts handed the Penguins as a team only 44 wins on the season.

Those wins split between goaltending tandem of Tristan Jarry (30) and Casey DeSmith (14).

While 14 wins is an improvement for DeSmith, Jarry’s 30 would be a decline and not even close to where he should be.

Fantasy projections aren’t exactly the most reliable piece of data, but Jarry is hitting the prime of his career and has a lot to play for in 2022-23.

At age 27, Jarry is in the final year of his contract and will aim to earn a lucrative new deal while helping the Penguins compete for a Stanley Cup.

Jarry picked up a career high 34 wins in 56 starts in 2021-22; while the number of starts will hover around the same, it’s a safe bet that he exceeds 34 and reaches a new watermark.

34 wins should be the minimum Jarry is expected to hit this upcoming season, not the lowball 30.

Where does the 44 projected wins place them among the rest of the league, though?

Well, it’s not great; 44 wins falls tied for eighth in the Eastern Conference with the Washington Capitals.

Without overtime losses or tiebreakers taken into account, the Pens and Caps would be tied for the final spot in the Metropolitan Division, and on the edge of missing the postseason.

Normally, teams would have the wild card to fall back on, but NHL.com thinks two Atlantic Division teams will take those spots.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are projected to take 46 wins and the Ottawa Senators are expected to have a vastly improved season and collect 45 victories.

The Senators had an impressive offseason but it’s doubtful they did enough to win 12 more games than they did last year.

It’s even more unlikely they will win more games than the Penguins who always exceed expectations.

Projections are made to be exceeded, and Jarry and the Penguins should cruise past their preseason predictions with ease.

