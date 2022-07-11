Former Penguin Believes Evgeni Malkin has Two 'Good Years' Left

Tyler Kennedy played with Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2007 to 2013.

Tyler Kennedy played 372 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2007 to 2013 while scoring 168 points.

During his time with the Penguins, Kennedy shared a locker room with one of the hottest topics in Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin.

Through their time as teammates, Kennedy learned first-hand what kind of player and human Malkin is.

According to Kennedy, Malkin still has a few good years left in him.

“I think Geno has at least two years of good hockey left,” Kennedy told 93.7 the Fan’s Morning Show.

Kennedy told the show that he believes the recent reports coming out are only going to motivate Malkin and make him a better player.

“I think it’s going to motivate Geno,” Kennedy said. “A motivated Geno is a scary Geno. He always has his best games when he gets rocked by the other team, or gets physically involved.”

Malkin has reportedly been offered a contract at two years of length, but has requested as many as four years at a $6 million annual value.

Kennedy did go on to talk about how hard it is for players to keep up in the NHL and that Malkin’s age may be a factor.

“I think at least two years left, any more than that I’m not sure,” Kennedy said. “It’s hard to keep up with these young guys. They’re in such great shape and can move so well.”

According Pierre LeBrun of TSN, talks between Malkin and the Penguins have taken a positive turn.

Things are still too early to call, but the long wait on a new Malkin contract may be coming to an end soon.

