Hot Start More Important Than Ever for the Penguins

It's one of the oldest cliches in all of sports. "You can't win a championship in the first half of the season, but you can lose one." Never has that been more true for the Pittsburgh Penguins than next season. If the Penguins wish to extend their 16-year postseason streak and bid for a sixth Stanley Cup, they need to take care of business early next season.

At one point this summer, the Penguins were projected to have the oldest team in the NHL, with an average age of 30.0. The signing of Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year deal dropped them down to third on that list behind division rivals the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders. According to EliteProspects.com, the Penguin's average age is currently 29.19 years old.

That fact alone shows the Penguin's need for a hot start for various reasons. While the performance of veteran star players such as Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang is not much of a concern, the stamina and durability of aging depth pieces like Jeff Carter and Brian Dumoulin could become an issue.

We watched a similar situation last season with Carter. After starting the season as an effective two-way center that showed top-six caliber potential, Carter regressed as the season went on. At one point late in the season, Carter's main contribution to the team was his face-off prowess.

The aging issues are nothing compared to the injury issues that the Penguins have dealt with and will likely continue to face next season. The Penguins have been amongst the league leaders in man games lost for most of the past decade. You're never as healthy as you are on day one, and the Penguins need to collect as many wins as possible before the injury bug hits next season.

To make matters worse, the Penguins are in a much more precarious position with replacements than they have been in a while. The bottom six is already weaker, with an unproven Kapanen and Carter as the primary candidates for a top six replacement. Things get dicier when considering who would replace them on the third line.

The same is true for their replacement players heading into this season. The Penguins have overhauled their replacement players this season by bringing in Drake Caggiula and Josh Archibald. That duo played a combined 26 games in the NHL last season. Behind them are less proven players such as Radim Zohorna, Alex Nylander, and Valtteri Puustinen.

The Penguin's schedule will not make it easy to get off on the right foot. 13 of the team's first 21 games are on the road, with the Western Canada road trip taking place just two weeks into the season. They play only two games against Metropolitan division opponents during that stretch, leaving the bulk of those pivotal games for the latter portion of the year.

As if starting the season mainly on the road wasn't difficult enough, the Penguins will play five of their 15 back to backs during that stretch.

The opening months of the 2022-23 season will be a test for the Penguins, but it is more important than ever that they start on the right foot. If they don't fall behind the pack early on, the aging and injury-prone Penguins will have a difficult time climbing back into a favorable position in the standings.

