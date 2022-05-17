Jake Guentzel's Playoff Performance Eases Blow of Penguins Offseason

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter an offseason of uncertainty, but will keep one of their strongest weapons.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell short in Game 7 against the New York Rangers, ending their season, and beginning what could be a transformative offseason in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins built a one-goal lead heading into the third period in part due to the heroics of Jake Guentzel on the power play.

Guentzel kicked the puck up towards the crossbar before batting it out of the air and behind Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead. That tally marked Guentzel's eighth goal of the playoffs and reminded everyone that "Playoff Jake" had returned to form after three-straight postseasons where he was only able to collect one goal each year.

Questions about Guentzel's ability to perform in the postseason reached a fever pitch after last year's first-round exit to the New York Islanders. Guentzel was shadowed in front of the net by Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech all series long and was struggling to stay upright, let alone score goals.

Critics bemoaned his inability to finish in front of the net and called for a potential trade of the 27-year-old winger.

Guentzel quickly put those notions to rest this regular season when he lead the Penguins with 40 goals for the second time in his career. He also finished the season with a career-high 84 points.

Guentzel carried the momentum of a career year into the series against the Rangers, where he scored two goals in the opener to help the Penguins to a triple-overtime Game 1 victory. Guentzel finished the series with eight goals and added two assists.

Guentzel, Crosby, and Bryan Rust were one of the best defensive lines in the first round of the playoffs. According to Natural Stat Trick, in over 80 minutes of ice time at even strength, the Penguins top line allowed just three goals and accounted for 73% of the scoring chances when on the ice together. That line also held Mika Zibanejad in check throughout the first five games of the series, holding him without a goal.

Guentzel's return to peak playoff performance is one of the most positive things to take away from a series in which the Penguins generally performed well. His performance is even more important when considering the upcoming offseason for the Penguins.

Half of the Penguins forward lineup that suited up for Game 7 will be heading to free agency over the summer, including four of the top six forwards. Only Guentzel and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby remain under contract among the Penguins top goal scorers.

Uncertainty surrounding players like Rust, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Rickard Rakell have many wondering what the Penguins roster will look like the next time they step back onto the ice. There is even talk that a management overhaul could be in the works.

With so many things undecided about next season, Penguins fans can hang their hat on the fact that the teams leading goal scorer will be back for another season and potentially another career year.

