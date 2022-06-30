Tristan Jarry Ends Streak of Goalie Controversy with Penguins

For the first time in a long time, there is no goalie controversy surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins

For the first offseason in a number of years, there is no discussion around who the Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie should be.

After his 2021-22 season, there is no doubt that Tristan Jarry is the Penguins top goalie.

Ever since their Stanley Cup victory in 2016, the Penguins have filtered through Marc-Andre Fleury, Matt Murray, and now Jarry as the full time starter.

Each summer came with its own goalie controversy: 2016 and 2017, Murray or Fleury? 2018 and 2019, is Murray good enough? 2020, Murray or Jarry? 2021, is Jarry good enough?

Jarry proved to be good enough in 2021-22 with a 34-18-6 record backstopping the team to their 16th consecutive postseason appearance.

A lower-body injury may have kept Jarry from a majority of the postseason, but it’s his play that got them there in the first place.

The 34 wins were good for eighth in the NHL, only five behind the leaders Sergei Bobrovsky and Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had 39.

Jarry’s .919 save percentage, 2.42 goals against average, and four shutouts were all sixth in the NHL.

NHL insider Dan Rosen joined 93.7 the Fan’s Morning Show and said that despite injuries leading to the postseason, Jarry is the Pens’ go-to goalie.

“You know what he is in the regular season,” Rosen said. “He’s your guy. You’re not going to change that because he didn’t get a real opportunity to play… in the playoffs.”

Despite there being no question marks regarding Jarry as the Penguins starter, there are always notions that Fleury may return to Pittsburgh.

Rosen puts to bed pretty quickly that it won’t happen.

“I don’t see that happening,” Rosen said. “Fleury is 37-years-old now and wants to win again. And wants to be the guy.”

Fleury still has the capabilities of being a starting goalie, and Rosen doesn’t think he would want to walk into a situation and be a backup.

In Pittsburgh, Jarry is the starter, no question about it. They can’t put another starting caliber guy as the second string.

