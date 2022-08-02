Skip to main content

Penguins to Watch During Prospect Challenge game, Rookie Camp

A pair of Pittsburgh Penguins prospects will be key to the future and have to be noticed during Rookie Camp
  
  

For the first time since before the outbreak of COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking part in the annual Prospects Challenge.

Prospects in the Penguins organization will travel to Buffalo, NY for a single game in the tournament on September 17.

Penguins youngsters will take on prospects from the Boston Bruins organization before returning to Pittsburgh for the remainder of Rookie Camp.

The Penguins Rookie Camp is set to take place from September 15 through 20.

The prospect pool for the Penguins may be thin, but there are still a few names to keep an eye on during the game and camp.

The first name to keep a close eye on is someone who has been in the system for a number of years now in Sam Poulin.

Ever since Poulin was drafted in the first round (21st overall) in 2019, he has been looked at as possibly the best forward prospect in the organization.

The 2021-22 season was his first year in professional hockey and the new season is where Poulin needs to make the jump to the NHL.

With the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Poulin scored 37 points (16-21) in 72 games and that was after a rocky start to the season.

Poulin still has the ability to crack the Penguins NHL lineup one day, he just has to remain on the right path.

That path starts with the the upcoming Rookie Camp and Prospect Challenge game.

The other main name to watch during progress is Lukas Svejkovsky who will be breaking into professional hockey this year.

At 20-years-old, Svejkovsky is coming off of a great final year in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Seattle Thunderbirds.

In 57 games between the two teams, Svejkovsky scored 76 points (35-41) then posted 11 goals and 17 assists in 24 postseason games.

Making the jump from junior to professional hockey is a big one for players, and if Svejkovsky is able to keep up the pace he’ll be a real threat in the future.

Svejkovsky was drafted by the Penguins in the fourth round (108th overall) in 2020 and has quickly jumped up the prospect tier list.

An official roster for the camp and game are yet to be announced, but these are a pair of names who can make a big difference in the near future.

