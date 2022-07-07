Evgeni Malkin Makes Joke About Playing Kris Letang and Penguins Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins Instagram comment sections is alive as Malkin hopes to remain Letang's teammate

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they have re-signed Kris Letang for a six-year contract extension worth $6.61 million per year.

As any team would do when their top defenseman of all-time is staying around, the Penguins made a post on Instagram to let fans know.

Evgeni Malkin, who is also in the midst of contract discussions with the Penguins, commented on the post hoping to remain Letang’s teammate.

“I hope I don’t have to play against you” Malkin replied while tagging Letang and a crying laughing emoji.

The Penguins front office have made it clear they want Malkin to return, but Malkin has felt slighted by the Pens recently.

Malkin wants to stay in Pittsburgh and retire as a Penguins lifer, and this little comment only adds to that.

Letang and Malkin have been teammates since the 2005-06 season and the hope all around the organization is that they continue to be for a few more seasons.

Most recent rumors are that Malkin has been offered a two-year deal worth $6 million per year; Malkin declined but would take four years at that price.

