Mason Marchment Fits the Bill for Penguins Needs on Free Agency Day

The Pittsburgh Penguins should look into Mason Marchment to bolster their middle six.

With the signing of Evgeni Malkin, the Pittsburgh Penguins solidified the return of their top-six lineup for next season. However, the bottom half of their forward core needs reinforcements heading into NHL free agency.

According to CapFriendly, the Penguins head into the market with just over $4.2 million and will likely need one or two more forwards. There is still the possibility that Penguins general manager Ron Hextall pulls off a trade to clear more space, but that is unlikely to happen before noon ET.

With that in mind, the Penguins should consider signing Mason Marchment. Marchment is an unrestricted free agent that experienced a breakout year with the Florida Panthers last season, scoring 47 points (18-29) in 54 games.

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, Marchment will not be re-signing in Florida and will become one of the top forwards available in free agency. The 27-year-old winger signed a one-year deal with the Panthers last summer worth $800k and surpassed everyone's expectations by becoming an integral figure for the President's Trophy-winning Panthers squad.

There hasn't been much speculation about Marchment this summer, but the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly kicking the tires on him to bolster their forward core behind Connor McDavid. According to The Athletic, Marchment's contract projects to be a three-year deal and cost roughly $2.5 million.

Apart from his newfound scoring touch, Marchment would bring a lot to the table for the Penguins. He would fill the Penguin's current need of a middle-six winger to primarily play third-line minutes but can step up in the lineup in case of an injury.

Marchment brings the size (6'4" 209 lbs.) that is often coveted by Penguins President of Hockey Ops Brian Burke and is tough to play against due to his penchant for physical play. With that being said, it doesn't come at the expense of his speed and skating, as he meshed well with the high-tempo style of the Florida Panthers last season.

With the Penguins needing a cheap middle-six winger with a scoring touch, Mason Marchment could be the perfect fit for head coach Mike Sullivan's system.

