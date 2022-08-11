Skip to main content

Multiple Penguins Impressing at Da Beauty League

Multiple Pittsburgh Penguins are staying loose this summer by lighting up Da Beauty League
During the summer months, fans and players are hungry for more hockey; Pittsburgh Penguins players are no different.

Every year since 2015, Penguins players have traveled to Minnesota to take part in Da Beauty Legaue, a charity summer league that brings together some of the NHL’s top talents to give back and grow the sport of hockey.

The 2022 season has seen multiple Penguins players put up stellar numbers all while making sure not to grow rusty during the offseason.

Jake Guentzel is a regular at Da Beauty League, and after six games leads all players in goals, assists, and points.

Despite the single win on Nor-Son’s 2022 record, Guentzel has put up 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points.

Also participating on the Nor-Son squad is Penguins prospect Tristan Broz.

Through three games with Nor-Son Broz has not scored a point, but picked up a goal in one game with Element.

Teddy Blueger is usually known for his defensive play on the ice, but in Da Beauty League he shines as a scoring threat.

In six games with his team Tradition, Blueger has put up four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.

One of Blueger’s teammates on Tradition is former Penguins center Nick Bjugstad.

Jason Zucker has only played in one game with the TRIA team, but was a top player in that match.

The veteran forward posted three goals and three assists for a six-point game.

One of the Penguins newest arrivals Ryan Poehling is also taking part in the league with the Bic team.

Poehling has played in two games and scored a single goal.

One of Poehling’s Bic teammates is former Penguins defender Alex Goligoski.

Da Beauty League has fun, light hearted hockey for a great cause and is worth checking out, especially for Penguins fans this summer.

