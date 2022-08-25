NHL Network Ranks Penguins Second in Metro Division

Preseason predictions are underway and the expectations are once again high for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Everyone on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster has high expectations for the team in the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season.

The analysts at NHL Network have similar aspirations for the Penguins.

As the network slowly releases their top rated players by position, which has been filled with Penguins, they have also released their divisional power rankings.

According to multiple NHL Network analysts, the Penguins are the second best team in the Metropolitan Division heading into the season.

Mike Rupp and Mike Johnson both placed the Penguins second behind only the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 2021-22, the Penguins finished third in the Metro behind the Hurricanes and New York Rangers.

The NHL Network panel ranked the Penguins as the second best team thanks to their stars staying around and the possible decline of rivals.

“Sid’s still around, they have so many good players. They have a tendency to do so well.” Johnson said. “The Rangers are still around… they really did overachieve last year.”

No matter the rest of the lineup, Sidney Crosby knows how to win and the team will continue to do so when he is on the ice.

The Penguins have made a living off of finishing second in the division since Crosby joined the NHL, doing so seven times in 17 years.

The Metro has been growing in stature and has only gotten better this offseason with arrivals like Johnny Gaudreau to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Stanley Cup Champion Darcy Kuemper to the Washington Capitals.

If all things stay the course, the Penguins should land right where the network analysts pegged them with no problems.

