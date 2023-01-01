Penguins New Year's Resolutions for 2023

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a few small details they need to work on in the new year.

As everyone turns the page for a new year, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to have even more successes in 2023.

While the Penguins had a respectable 2022, they know they’re a group capable of more and will look to prove that over the next 12 months.

While people across the world are setting goals and resolutions for themselves with the new year, the Penguins should set their sights on similar aspirations.

If the Penguins want to be successful in 2023, they are going to need to follow along with these new year's resolutions.

Stay Healthy

Hockey is a tough sport, that’s no doubt, but the Penguins have always been a team struggling to ice a healthy team.

Surely, this was a resolution heading into 2022, but it once again needs to be a focus in 2023.

As the Penguins prepare for the Winter Classic, they are going to be without Jeff Petry on their blue line while likely also missing Kris Letang, Chad Ruhwedel, and Josh Archibald.

Injuries haven’t necessarily cost the Penguins games this year, but it has forced their lineup to take on a few inconsistencies.

The Penguins are a much better team when everyone is healthy and chugging along at the top of their game.

Maintain Consistency on the Power Play

Sure, the power play has been lethal recently by capitalizing in 10 straight games, but you can’t go 0/9 in a single game.

Not only that, but before their 10-game streak, the Penguins power play struggled to score at all with the man advantage.

The idea here isn’t so much that the power play needs to improve, but find a new level that can make the group game changers again.

Head coach Mike Sullivan spoke about finding balance between a successful team with both 5-on-5 and the power play.

It’ll be up to the team to find that grove and help gain consistency in the win column.

Win a Playoff Round

Probably another resolution from last year, but it’s one that has a little extra weight this season.

After a tough loss to the New York Rangers in the opening round of the 2022 Postseason, the Penguins extended their playoff losing streak to five straight series defeats.

The Penguins haven’t won a playoff round since 2018 and that’s exactly what needs to change; they’ve looked like the better team at times, but need to find a way to close out a seven-game series.

Of course, the ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup, but the run has to start somewhere.

The Metropolitan Division is extremely close this year and it’ll be a battle until the very end of the regular season.

If the Penguins are able to reach the postseason for the 17th consecutive season, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t come out on top in the early rounds.

2023 can be a big year for the Penguins, all they have to do is play their cards right and hold to some of their biggest resolutions as a team.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Focused On Two Points at Winter Classic

Penguins Best and Worst Moments of 2022

Penguins Power Play Struggles Creeping Up Again

Ty Smith Fairs Well in Penguins Debut

Power Play Falls Flat as Penguins Lose Fourth Straight