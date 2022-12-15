3 Things to Watch: Penguins vs. Panthers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading on the road for a brief, two-game trip. Their first opponent is the Florida Panthers. The Panthers (14-12-4) are currently outside of the playoff race and are desperate for a way to claw back into contention. The Penguins (17-8-4), meanwhile, are playing some of their best hockey of the season. Here's three things to watch for in this matchup tonight.

1. Penguins Rolling on the Road

The red hot Penguins have been enjoying whatever arena they're playing in amidst a six-game winning streak, but this team is on fire away from PPG Paints Arena. The Pens have won their last five games on the road, and have points in their last eight road games. They enter FLA Live Arena for their matchup against the Panthers this season, eager to extend their overall and road game winning streaks.

2. Keep Tkachuk Under Control

The Panthers made the splash of the NHL off-season when they acquired the polarizing forward, Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk's first season with the Cats is off to a terrific start, registering 39 points in only 28 games. And Tkachuk hasn't lost that snarly grit one bit since departing Calgary, leading his new team in both points and penalty minutes.

The Penguins defensive game plan will center on stopping Tkachuk. If successful, the Penguins have an excellent chance of extending their winning streak.

3. Who Fills in For Zucker and Petry?

The injury bug finally hit the Penguins, as defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Jeff Zucker will both miss time. Their injuries couldn't have come at a worse time, as both were playing their best hockey in their brief Penguins' careers. With two very important players out of the lineup, the Pens will look inward to replace that production.

Look for Chad Ruhwedel to get another extended look in the defensive top-six. The steady veteran should provide adequate play without Petry.

Similarly, the injury to Zucker allows for Danton Heinen and Kasperi Kapanen to both get a shot in the top-six, playing alongside Evgeni Malkin. Both Heinen and Kapanen have struggled mightily this season, and perhaps this is the chance one of them needs to progress their game. Either way, Zucker is expected to miss a few weeks, and hopefully Heinen or Kapanen can step up.

The Penguins face-off at 7:00PM against the Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Weekly Winners and Losers; Continuing to Roll

Penguins Getting Production from All Over Lineup

Penguins Lineup Takes Big Blow with Jason Zucker Injury

Penguins' Jason Zucker Out Week-to-Week with Lower Body Injury

How Will the Penguins Replace Jeff Petry?